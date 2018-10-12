Pan icons must inspire

THE EDITOR: So far this year, TT has lost three of its leading steelband icons, firstly Steve Achaiba from San Fernando of Hatters fame, then Ellie Mannette of Woodbrook’s Shell Invaders and now our beloved Ken “Professor” Philmore, who died in an unfortunate vehicular mishap while driving home after performing at an engagement.

So with the passing of these three cultural icons, I hope all their hard work would be an inspiration to the youths, and that their work will be documented so that future generations would know of the great work of these steelpan pioneers who took the national instrument to another level so that today all over the world, the steelpan is now recognised.

KELVIN LA ROCHE

, St James