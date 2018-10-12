Opposition calls Imbert rude, facetious and arrogant

FILE PHOTO: Minister of Finance Colm Imbert in the upper house. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

AT different points Friday during the Standing Finance Committee meeting on Tobago House of Assembly expenditure for the 2018/2019 budget, various Opposition members described Finance Minister Colm Imbert as rude, facetious and arrogant.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee asked about the increase of $1.1 million in fees and asked Imbert to account for the estimate.

Imbert responded: "Mr Chairman I cannot accommodate a member who comes late, asks a question that was already asked and answered."

Indarsingh said: "Arrogant."

Forde said at that point not even ten items had been identified and there was a long evening ahead.

Later in the sitting Ramdial asked for details about the youth energised for success unit and Imbert responded: "It is to energise young people for success."

Ramdial said: "Don't be facetious minister."

Imbert said: "You're accusing me of being facetious?"

Ramdial said: "Can I get some clarification please? You just repeated what I said in a different way."

Imbert said: "It's a programme. It's been there for years."

Gopeesingh also asked about the item of payment of superannuation benefits and queried a missing word.

Imbert responded: "Assemblymen."

Gopeesingh: "You now want to put that in."

Imbert said: "That is what is missing."

Gopeesingh: "You don't have to be so rude as usual."

Members on both sides laughed and this lightened the tone of the Chamber.

Imbert said: "Mr Chairman I object. I object. I was asked a question and I answered it in sweet and milk, honey-like tones. And the member said I am rude? I object."

Forde asked Gopeesingh to retract and Gopeesingh, laughing, agreed.

Imbert, also laughing, said: "You playing for the gallery."

Forde said: "We needed that."