Murdered man identified

Marcus Saroop

JENSEN LA VENDE

THE unidentified man who was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital on Wednesday has been identified as Siparia resident Marcus Saroop.

Saroop of Quinam Road, Siparia was shot dead at Block 8, St Paul Street, Port of Spain. Residents told police they heard gunshots around 1 pm and saw Saroop bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital in a marked police vehicle.

Relatives of Saroop expressed shock at his killing on Facebook.