Morvant man killed while working on box drain

Atiba Joseph, 34, was shot and killed while working on a box drain at Second Caledonia, Morvant this afternoon.

A Morvant man was killed while working on a box drain project in Second Caledonia, Morvant, this afternoon.

According to reports at around 1.30 pm, 34-year-old Atiba Joseph, also called "Mad", was working on an Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) project, when a silver Tiida pulled up at the scene and a gunman exited the vehicle, firing several shots at Joseph. He was hit several times and fell off the roadway into a precipice

Homicide Investigators are at the scene and are conducting inquiries. Officers of the North Easter Division said no suspects have been identified and said Joseph was a known offender in the area.