Mitchell: Sandals will bring world to Tobago

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell said the establishment of a Sandals resort in Tobago will bring the world to the island. Mitchell made this observation in a statement issued by the ministry today. Referring to his contribution to the 2018/2019 budget debate in the House of Representatives, Mitchell described Sandals as an “anchor tenant” for Tobago’s tourism.

The resort will be owned by the state but managed by Sandals Resorts International. Saying Sandals will create benefits for the entire country, Mitchell drew an analogy with Apple stores in international malls and Disney World in Florida.

Mitchell explained the Sandals Tobago resort "will increase exposure to the island and that exposure will encourage more hotels and tourism investors to invest in Tobago."

He continued, “More jobs will be created and opportunities for goods and services will also increase.” Mitchell added that the resort is guaranteed to cause a significant stimulus to the economy of Tobago.

Mitchell said, “Visitors to the island of Tobago will certainly increase on account of the hotel's brand recognition and its quality and aggressive marketing strategies.

Saying Sandals' presence will lead to improved standards and practices across the tourism sector, Mitchell cited competitor hotels as well as tour operators wishing to do business with Sandals as examples of entities that will have to upgrade the quality of their services and facilities.

He also said the construction of the new terminal at the ANR Robinson Airport, Crown Point, will complement the project and put the island on an equal footing with other Caribbean destinations.

On Thursday, surveyor Afra Raymond won the right to have his case argued in court for Government to disclose its agreement with Sandals for the construction of its Tobago resort. On the same day at a news conference in Barbados, Sandals denied claims from the United National Congress that it is making a secret deal with Government to construct the hotel.