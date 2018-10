Missing Malabar man found

Matthew Maryuen

Matthew Maryuen who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, the TTPS said in a tweet this evening.

The 29-year-old man from Malabar was last seen on Wednesday around 2.30 pm. He was reported missing to Malabar police by a male relative around 9.10 pm on Thursday.

Police did not say when and where Maryuen, but Newsday has been told his relative was contacted and met him at the Belmont Police Station later that Thursday night.