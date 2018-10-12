Ministry clears primary school debt

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

PRIMARY schools have started receiving direct funding from the Ministry of Education, one week after a public appeal was made for the Education Minister Anthony Garcia to treat the matter with urgency.

While happy with this development, the Association of Denominational Boards of Education said there are more pressing concerns they want both Education Minister Anthony Garcia and The Teaching Service Commission to address.

These include the critical issues of filling of teaching and administrative vacancies, repairs of school buildings weakened by the recent earthquake, and an update on the status of the School Building programme.

The board confirmed receipt of funding, yesterday, one week after it publicly expressed concerns that no such payment was made since March 2017, and the negative impact this was having on the schools.

Both the TT Unified Teachers Association and the board, in separate releases said the funds are used to purchase basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning material and stationery.

Yesterday a spokesman from the board said they are very happy that the schools have started to receive funding as this will take a burden off principals and teachers who struggle to raise funds to acquire basic necessities to keep their schools running.