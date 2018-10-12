McKnight the toast of Eat Drink Jazz

Brian Mc is also a songwriter, composer, arranger and producer who also plays piano, guitar, bass guitar and percussion.

GARY CARDINEZ

EAT Drink Jazz will leave its San Fernando base and head to Port of Spain. After four years on the San Fernando Hill the premier event will take place tomorrow at the Jean Pierre Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

According to jazz vocalist Ancil Valley, “The fifth edition will see new things, this will be a bigger production, better sound, lights and screens.

“All this deserves a bigger headline act as talent sells tickets and after a two-year battle we have finally landed Brian McKnight.”

McKnight is an R&B singer who has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards but never got to the walk away with one. He is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, producer and singer. He plays piano, guitar, bass guitar, percussion, he could well be a walking one-man brass band as he also plays trombone, tuba, flugelhorn and trumpet.

But it is his falsetto voice that keeps him in demand, he has released 16 albums to date, seven of which have gone platinum with several doing twice and three times as much. This R&B singer has sold over 20 million records and has placed himself firmly in contemporary music history. He is fondly remembered for his two award-winning songs Anytime and Back at One. Joining McKnight on the cast is Kes the Band with Kees Dieffenthaller, known for their unique blend of soulful vocals, calypso music inspired melodies, rock music rifts and island beats with a hints of reggae. This is their second appearance at Eat Drink Jazz. Also on the cast is guitarist Clifford Charles, a man known for his lush green aural garden of surprising melodic guitar grooves. His music is dance worthy and uptempo while still giving you that jazzy feel. His ultra calm demeanour embodies that different side of music from TT.

Valley along with Jamelody will also grace the stage on Saturday. Genisa “Nisa” St Hillaire will make her debut on Eat Drink Jazz and since coming on the scene in 2004 Nisa is recognised for her haunting delivery of some of the most timeless jazz standards. She says, “I love what I do and while I have been a gospel recording artist the different genre of music gives me a challenge.”

Patrons are also in for some fun as the organisers have introduced a $350 cooler section for those who cannot afford the all-inclusive section. Valley says they have the option to bring the drinks they like.