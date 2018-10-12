Man fined $1,000 for stealing from grocery

A MAN confessed to a magistrate yesterday that he stole $176 worth in grocery items because he was hungry.

He was fined $1,000 or ordered to serve two months in jail.

Robert Bledman, 51, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty before magistrate Kerianne Byer in the San Fernando Magistrates' court, to stealing from JTA Supermarket, Carlton Centre. The items consist a linseed drink, tin of condensed milk, two cakes, a packet of biscuit, two Welch drinks, two packets of clove, a bottle of disinfectant and a bottle of seamoss. They were valued $176.

Security guards summoned the police when Bledman left the grocery, the prosecutor told Byer, without paying for the items. PC Shawn Lall of the San Fernando Police Station investigated the matter and arrested Bledman. Byer asked Bledman why, not having any past criminal record, he chosed to steal so many items all at once. The defendant replied, "Maam, I was hungry."

Byer said that stealing from groceries is becoming a habitual offence and it should not be condoned, She granted him two months to pay the fine or serve the jail term with hard labour.