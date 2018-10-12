Leaders Cantaro edge Patna/River Estate
TWO late items from Jahmel John and Rayhan Phillip saw Cantaro United pull off a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Patna/River Estate to go clear in the Northern Football Association (NFA) Premiership Division standings recently.
Jessie Edwards opened the scoring in the 35th minute, which seemed to have been enough to secure Patna/River Estate their third win in five matches.
However, John cancelled his effort in the 82nd minute before Phillip stole all three points for Cantaro at the stroke of full time.
That result kept Cantaro unbeaten and propelled the team to a one-point advantage over Miscellaneous Laventille United, who played to a 3-3 draw with St Francois Nationals.
RESULTS
Premier Division
Sunday –
Malvern SC 2 (Kushiah King 50th, Shaquille Sayers 82nd) vs RSSR FC 3 (Kevon Smart 20th, 81st, Jasaiah Cox 85th)
Belmont FC 2 vs Paramin Scholars 1
Friday
Misc. Laventille United 3 (Lyndon Ferguson 2, Kareem Clarke) vs St Francois Nationals 3 (Rodney John 2, Odelle Armstrong)
Thursday
Cantaro United 2 (Jahmel John 82nd, Rayhan Phillip 90th) vs Patna/River Estate 1 (Jessie Edwards 35th)
Championship Division
Saturday
Morvant Elements vs Football Factory - Morvant Elements won 3-0 by default
Trendsetter Harks 5 vs Harvard FC 0
FIXTURES
Premiership Division
Today
Misc. Laventille Utd vs Malvern SC, Laventille, 7 pm
Sunday
RSSR FC vs Patna/River Estate FC, RSSR Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm
St Francois Nationals vs Belmont FC, TSTT Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm
Championship Division
Saturday
Football Factory vs Trendsetter Hawks, TSTT Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm
Morvant Elements vs Beverly Hills PYC, RSSR Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm
Reply to "Leaders Cantaro edge Patna/River Estate"