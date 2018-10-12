Leaders Cantaro edge Patna/River Estate

TWO late items from Jahmel John and Rayhan Phillip saw Cantaro United pull off a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Patna/River Estate to go clear in the Northern Football Association (NFA) Premiership Division standings recently.

Jessie Edwards opened the scoring in the 35th minute, which seemed to have been enough to secure Patna/River Estate their third win in five matches.

However, John cancelled his effort in the 82nd minute before Phillip stole all three points for Cantaro at the stroke of full time.

That result kept Cantaro unbeaten and propelled the team to a one-point advantage over Miscellaneous Laventille United, who played to a 3-3 draw with St Francois Nationals.

RESULTS

Premier Division

Sunday –

Malvern SC 2 (Kushiah King 50th, Shaquille Sayers 82nd) vs RSSR FC 3 (Kevon Smart 20th, 81st, Jasaiah Cox 85th)

Belmont FC 2 vs Paramin Scholars 1

Friday

Misc. Laventille United 3 (Lyndon Ferguson 2, Kareem Clarke) vs St Francois Nationals 3 (Rodney John 2, Odelle Armstrong)

Thursday

Cantaro United 2 (Jahmel John 82nd, Rayhan Phillip 90th) vs Patna/River Estate 1 (Jessie Edwards 35th)

Championship Division

Saturday

Morvant Elements vs Football Factory - Morvant Elements won 3-0 by default

Trendsetter Harks 5 vs Harvard FC 0

FIXTURES

Premiership Division

Today

Misc. Laventille Utd vs Malvern SC, Laventille, 7 pm

Sunday

RSSR FC vs Patna/River Estate FC, RSSR Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm

St Francois Nationals vs Belmont FC, TSTT Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm

Championship Division

Saturday

Football Factory vs Trendsetter Hawks, TSTT Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm

Morvant Elements vs Beverly Hills PYC, RSSR Grounds, QPS, 3.30 pm