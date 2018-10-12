Kudos for cop who retrieved $2,000, bank card

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith flanked by Snr Supt of Police Zamsheed Mohammed and PC Dario Ramlal at the CoP office on Thursday

HE represents the core values of the police service, one blogger posted on Facebook about PC Dario Ramlal's act of honesty when on Tuesday he retrieved $2,000 and a bank card stuck in an Automatic Teller Machine which belonged to a man who inadvertently left and walked away.

The man, a prison officer, visited Ramlal at the Marabella Police Station where he works to thank him and even offered him some cash which he refused.

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith summoned PC Ramlal to his office at police headquarters.

Flanked by Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, Griffith presented Ramlal with $500 and thanked him for demonstrating an act of honesty.

When the prisoner officer had left the teller machine believing his card had gotten stuck, Ramlal, who happened to walked into the ATM room at the same time, rushed out the bank to search for him, cash and card in hand. Unable to find him, the policeman went back into the bank and told the teller what had happened.

Videos of Ramlal being congratulated by Griffith has been making the rounds on Facebook.

In the video the commissioner is heard saying, "This is typical of what I'l like to see in the police service. Congratulations, you have made the police service proud. Hope other officers continue to exercise this kind of professionalism, not that the majority of police officers are not honest."

Griffith then presented Ramlal with $500 in cash, but before he made the journey to Port of Spain, SSP Mohammed had presented the policeman with a plaque.