Imbert: Plans for full wifi for Tobago

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Photo by Azlan Mohammed

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the plan is to have a full roll out of wifi in Tobago in the future.

He was speaking on the expenditure on the Tobago House of Assembly during the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee on the 2018/2019 national budget in Parliament on Friday.

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim asked about the "intelligent island" item and whether it was being modelled after Singapore. Imbert said it was an emerging area and many countries, cities and governments all over the world were moving towards intelligent buildings and towns in terms of information and communication technology and technology in general.

"What this is, is an allocation to bring Tobago into the digital age. Into the use of smart technology, into the use of intelligent buildings and intelligent equipment and building management systems and wifi and other technology of the digital age."

Karim asked if this was to provide wifi throughout the island but Imbert said it was a movement towards digital technology.

Imbert said: "Obviously in one year you can't create wifi zones throughout the island of Tobago but that will be one of the objectives in the future."