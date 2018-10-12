Fraser-Pryce shines at Sagicor Sales Rally

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reminds Sagicor staff that “life is a race, but you have to be prepared for it” during her speech at Sagicor’s Live Your Passion Sales Rally on October 3, at MovieTowne, Chaguanas.

SAGICOR HOSTED its third annual Sales Rally on October 3, at MovieTowne, Chaguanas, for its 300-plus advisor body, with the theme ‘Live Your Passion’, as it continues full steam ahead as 2018 comes to a close.

This year’s sales rally saw a focus on one Sagicor, as both advisors and corporate agents for Sagicor Life and Sagicor General were on hand to be inspired, by both Sagicor management and the feature speaker, two-time Olympic gold medallist, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Nicknamed ‘the Pocket Rocket’, her warm and friendly personality resonated with the audience, who gave her a standing ovation, along with her message: passion isn’t just about excitement, it is also about envisioning, planning, and doing.

Passion is one of the fundamental elements of achieving success, and Sagicor prides itself on continuous product innovation and awareness campaigns. It is for this reason that Jacinto Martinez, vice president, Sales and Marketing, proudly launched Sagicor’s critical illness campaign to the salesforce to support their efforts to ensure that the communities in Trinidad and Tobago are well prepared and protected. Keston Howell, president and CEO of Sagicor General, took up the baton in his presentation, pointing out that all things hold to Newton’s First Law of Motion: if we do nothing, nothing will change.

Robert Trestrail, executive vice president and general manager of Sagicor Life Inc, informed the team that all application numbers have continued to move in a positive direction, and that they continue to play an important role in their clients’ lives.

The packed agenda also saw Sagicor talent on display, with several staff members contributing their vocal gifts and their passion to the event, as well as Kay Alleyne and Farmer Nappy.