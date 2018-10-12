Cops seek public’s help to find missing Malabar man
Malabar police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 29-year-old man from the district who disappeared on Wednesday.
According to reports Mathew Maryuen, 29, was last seen on Wednesday around 2.30 pm.
He was reported missing by a male relative around 9.10 pm on Thursday.
Matthew is of mixed descent, 5 feet tall, medium built, with a brown complexion, short black hair and has a speech impediment. He was last seen wearing a red jersey, a pair of white ¾ pants and a pair of red slippers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maryuen is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station or call 800-TIPS.
