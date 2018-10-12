CinemaOne IPO extended to accommodate investors

Photo source: cinemaonett.com

THE LANDMARK CinemaOne Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been extended one week to accommodate late individual requests and some larger investors, says CinemaOne CEO Ingrid Jahra.

In an advertisement this week it was stated that CinemaOne Ltd was extending the closing date of its IPO by one week to Friday 19, October 2018.

"This extension will facilitate late demand by institutional and individual investors and the associated administrative processing. CinemaOne Ltd is pleased with the strong response to its IPO thus far and thanks citizens for the confidence shown in the brand."

Jahra in a telephone said the extension was really to assist institutional investors who were coming on board and more time was needed for the administrative processing. She also said the IPO received quite a few late individual requests from people who were out of the country and were returning.

The IPO was the first ever listing on the small and medium enterprises on the TT Stock Exchange. On offer will be 38 per cent of the company, or just over three million shares. Each ordinary share will be $10, and CinemaOne hopes to raise $30.8 million from the IPO. The official listing was slated for November 14, but has been pushed back one week to November 21.

Lead broker for the IP is First Citizens Brokerage and Advisory Services, which just oversaw the launch of the National Investment Fund.