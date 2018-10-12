Chopping ‘victim’ a no-show in court

A man who reported to police that there was an attempt to murder him nine years ago, failed to show up in court for the trial on several occasions. This resulted in the man accused of chopping him being freed of the attempted murder and grievous bodily harm charges.

Junior John, 49, left the San Fernando High Court on Wednesday with his attorney Kevin Ratiram who said John is contemplating suing the State for malicious prosecution.

The matter was heard before Justice Gillan Lucky in the Second Assize Court. It was alleged that on October, 29, 2009, John chopped Samuel Paul at Buenos Ayres, Erin.

When the matter was called, state prosecutor Trevor Jones told the judge Paul was not present. The matter was stood down and recalled at 12.30pm .

Jones said on October 3 the matter came up for trial and Paul was also absent. The case was then adjourned to October 10, again Paul was absent.

Jones told the judge that previously Cpl Lydon Felix had met Paul and told him the trial dates.

Felix said that on October 2, he went in search of Paul with another officer, met him and told Paul the matter was fixed for trial on October 3. The court heard Paul told the police he had to work that day, but would try to get time off. He also gave the police his cell phone number, but Felix said calls went unanswered.

Jones said without Paul’s testimony the prosecution could not continue, and the case was dismissed.