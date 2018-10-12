Arouca man shot dead, friend shot in leg

Northern Division police were called due to the sounds of rapid gunfire at Savannah Road, Five Rivers early this morning. Clinton Charles, who is in his late 30s, was declared dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man identified as Jonathon Tinto, 36, was shot in the left leg, and was treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Tinto’s brother Stephen, and two other friends escaped unhurt.

Police investigators were told that the five were liming inside a bedroom at the house when around 12.40 this morning when three masked men entered and opened fire on the group.

The murder of Charles pushed the murder toll to 412 for the year.