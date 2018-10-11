Transport Minister: Sea Lots walkover 95 per cent complete

The Sea Lots pedestrian overpass superstructure as it was being installed near to Central Market, Beetham Highway, Port of Spain.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan Tuesday confirmed that most of the structure of the Sea Lots walkover is complete and while he was unable to give a definite date when it will be open to the public, he was optimistic that it will be soon.

Speaking with Newsday during a break in tuesday’s sitting of the Lower House at Parliament, Sinanan said an estimated 95 per cent of the work had been completed and he was generally satisfied with it.

Sinanan also said the construction took “a little longer than expected.” He said it cost an estimated $10 million and was 48 metres long, compared to the usual 38 metres.

He urged pedestrians to use the overpass and said the project was expected to be a landmark addition to the area, welcoming people to Port of Spain.

He said the overpass had been talked about since 2011.