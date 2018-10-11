Top three stay unbeaten in SSFL

St Augustine’s Marli Greves is challenged by Fatima’s Jaheim Aguilleria, during Match day #8 of the SSFL between Fatima College and St Augustine Secondary at Fatima College, Mucurapo, yesterday. St. Augustine won 0-2. Photo by Kerlon Orr/CA-images

THE TOP three teams in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division – Presentation San Fernando, Naparima and San Juan, have stayed unbeaten after yesterday’s Round Eight action.

Presentation San Fernando breezed past Bishop’s 3-0 at Union Hall, Marabella, in a meeting of the top and bottom-placed teams.

Naparima remained in second spot despite a 1-1 draw away to Trinity East at Trincity, and San Juan whipped East Mucurapo 4-1 at Bourg Mulatresse, Santa Cruz.

Presentation San Fernando, the 2017 title-holders, have 22 points from eight games, with Naparima next on 20 points and San Juan 19.

Carapichaima East and Trinity Moka battled to a 2-2 draw at Carapichaima while the fixture between St Mary’s and QRC ended in a stalemate at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair. A waterlogged outfield caused the postponement of the St Anthony’s-St Benedict’s encounter at the St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings.

Fatima’s miserable season continued as they fell to a 2-0 loss against the visiting St Augustine at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

Kesean St Rose broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, as he collected a long ball from Rivaldo Coryat, got behind two defenders Joshua Evans and Jaheim Agilleria and placed his shot through the hands of goalkeeper Jacob Camacho.

Substitute Nickell Alexander found the back of the net in the 90th. Following a pass from St Rose, Alexander raced past defender Jean-Heim McFee and angled his left-footed shot to the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Matches in Round Nine will take place on Saturday.