The Smile of God

Selwyn Bhajan

A new interfaith collection of meditative wisdom and contemplative reflections by Selwyn Bhajan was quietly launched at a small retreat at the Mt St Benedict Seminary.

The collection of spiritual reflections, The Smile of God, got its name from the teachings of Saint Padre Pio, whose feast day is celebrated on September 23 ­– the same day the book was launched. Bhajan is a well-known meditation guide and retreat master with more than half a century of experience in the field of holistic human development.

The book reflects the author’s personal commitment to interfaith respect and reverence and echo interpretations of inspirational teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, Buddhist slokas, the poet Tagore, yogic masters and insights from Bhajan’s “personal pilgrimage as a seeker and teacher of higher truths about human existence.”

The book is available at local bookstores.