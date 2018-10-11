Teens in court for assault on schoolmate

WEEKS after a video of a group of students kicking and stomping on a schoolmate at the Princes Town West Secondary School was shared on social media, four students appeared in court yesterday charged with assault. They were arrested and charged on Tuesday, and taken before a master in the Children’s Court in Fyzabad.

The charge read to the three 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old alleged that on September 27 they assaulted the student and wounded him.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge laid by Ag Cpl Mohammed of the Princes Town Police Station. A medical report of the 14-year-old student’s injuries was presented.

The students were each granted $10,000 bail and released into the custody of their parents. They were ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim and stay 25 meters away from him.

Additionally, they are to report, once a week, to the police station nearest to where they live.

They were represented by attorneys Perusha Lord and Alysa Habib who told the court their clients had no previous convictions. The alleged victim was also in court.

The case was adjourned to November 12.