Teen detained, guns seized

A 19-year-old man who police believe was using an abandoned structure at Wallerfield to repair and sell guns was detained in a raid around 10.30 am this morning.

The teenager remained in custody yesterday and was assisting Northern Division Police in several gun-related crimes.

Around 10.30 am Northern Division Task Force officers led by Cpl Sookram, PCs Lee and Mohan and WPC Sampson went to the abandoned house at Mexico Road, Wallerfield, where they surrounded the house and began a search. The teenager, who was inside, tried to run away but the police soon held him.

A revolver, six rounds of ammunition, three shotguns and 12 rounds of ammunition, together with parts for various guns, were found and seized.

The suspect was taken into custody and senior officers said, “We are working on information that the house was being used to carry out a brisk trade in the sale and repair of guns."

Police also believe gang members were frequent visitors to the abandoned house to buy weapons and have guns repaired.

The weapons seized will be sent for ballistic testing to find out if they were used in any recent crimes such as murders,woundings and shootings.