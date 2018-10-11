Styleweek in city

Naomi Chin Wing Burberry SS 2019 Photo Yannis Vlamos Vogue Runway Indigital

STYLEWEEK returns to Port of Spain this weekend with four catwalk shows at Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre, St Ann's and the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Frederick Street, and three after-parties on "D’Avenue" in Woodbrook on Sunday.

Forty local models will also compete for ten Elite Latin & South America international modelling contracts at the finale of the Top Model TT 2018 contest. Hilton Trinidad is partnering with Coco Velvet International as the official hotel sponsor for the third edition of Styleweek. In an effort to support the local fashion industry, Hilton hosted ten Styleweek preview designer capsule shows from September 12 at the hotel’s newly-refurbished Herbs & Spices restaurant.

Styleweek was launched at the Country Club in 2014; the annual trade shows are meant to provide a platform for local fashion and accessories designers to present their Christmas and Carnival collections to fashion retail buyers, the fashion press and private clients. Coco Velvet’s creative director, Christopher Nathan expects that Styleweek will ultimately support government’s efforts to transform the local cottage industry into an economically viable industrial sector.

TT foreign-based models Teresa Lourenco, Naomi Chin Wing, Crystal Noriega and Michelene Auguste will return to showcase the local catwalk collections on day one and two. Yannis Vlamos, Vogue Runway/Indigtal.tv’s top fashion photographer will fly in from Paris to photograph the Styleweek Port of Spain collections for Indigityal’s global media partners.

Styleweek catwalk schedule

Tomorrow - Hilton Trinidad & Conference Centre - Poolside Terrace

8 pm: Styleweek Cruise 2019 Caribbean Resort Fashion Collections

Featured designers: Claudia Pegus; Peter Elias; CLD by Charu Lochan Dass; Ecliff Elie; Shaun Griffith-Perez; Christian Boucaud Designs; Nieuw Look ; Caribbean Fuzion; Golden Heritage by Michelene Auguste (New York) and/ Linkage by Dayle Angus (Tobago)

Saturday - Lord Kitchener Auditorium, Napa

Styleweek Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Collections

3 pm: Caribbean Academy of Fashion & Design @ UTT Alumni Fashion Show (featuring new collections from the academy’s fashion graduates); 1491 by Zidelle Daniel; Pulchritude by Shanice Mc Donald; Barraca Lezama by Nicola Lezama; Bhowram Atelier by Ricky Bhowram; Sanianitos by Sanian Lewis; Keri Bazzey Couture and Harvey Robertson

5 pm: Styleweek Spring/Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear Collections

Sew Lisa; SM Warner art with attitude; Ted Arthur Leather Collection; Linkage; Bene Caribe; Kiran K and DAWW Creations

8 pm:

Styleweek Gala Spring/Summer 2019 Ready-to- Wear Collections

Heather Jones International; Peter Elias; CLD by Charu Lochan Dass; Ecliff Elie; Claudia Pegus; Anthony Reid for Meiling Menswear; Neha Karina and Uzuri International (Jamaica)

Sunday – Lord Kitchener Auditorium, Napa

5 pm: Alta Moda – International Model Industry Seminar (hosted by IMG Model Management, Elite Latin & South America, 28 Models New York and Coco Velvet International)

7 pm: Grande Finale Top Model Trinidad & Tobago 2018

For more info: Instagram @cocovelvetinternatonal or www.styleweekportofspain.com