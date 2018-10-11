Pres: Ensure women in informal sector are protected

President Paula Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes says while girls excel in school it is important to ensure the workplace is conducive to their continued progress and they are protected, especially those in the informal sector.

"It is therefore imperative that we do not fall into the trap of making one step forward and two steps backwards."

She made the call during her release on International Day of the Girl Child where "we celebrate our girls and champion their education, training and empowerment."

She said across the globe, there has been greater recognition of the importance of the education of girls, which always benefits the wider society.

The recently formed Platform for Girls’ Education, of which Weekes is a member, aims to secure 12 years of quality education for girls in every country.

"It recognises the power of education to overcome poverty and increase the economic activity and stability of a nation. Through various forms of outreach, we intend to encourage developing nations to invest more into girls’ education.

She said in TT we take pride in the achievements of our girls who generally perform well in school and have access to free education, unlike many of their counterparts in other parts of the world.

"Though this certainly provides our girls with a good foundation, they are not immune to the challenges that follow when they leave formal education."