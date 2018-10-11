Mt Pleasant crowned Carenage league champions

Micah Lansiquot, second from right, captain of Mt Pleasant FC, league champions of the 2018 BPTT-sponsored Carenage All-Star Football League, proudly displays the championship trophy, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, left, and Rachael Caines, BPTT representative.

MT Pleasant FC were crowned champions of the BPTT-sponsored 2018 Carenage All-Star Football League competition, when they edged 13 Posse 4-3 in a pulsating final that brought the curtain down on a highly successful season, on Saturday.

Played at the Carenage Recreation Ground to a packed house which included Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, fortune changed hands throughout the entire 90 minutes of the exciting match. Mt Pleasant sealed victory only in the very last minute of added-on time when their goalkeeper, Anthony Alleyne, brought off a spectacular one-handed save to deny 13 Posse an equaliser that would have sent the match into extra time.

13 Posse, who captured the Knock-Out championship trophy earlier this season, were denied the honour of a notable double despite the valiant efforts of the in-form Belgrave brothers, Josimar (two) and Elijah (one), who scored their team’s goals.

The Carenage All-Star Football League was revived this year, after a two-year hiatus through the timely sponsorship of energy company BP TT (BPTT).

It is organised by Carenage-based Friends and Family Community Group (FFCG), led by Kyron Williams, president.

Both Prime Minister Rowley, who is also MP for Diego Martin West, and Sports Minister Cudjoe, heaped praise on the FFCG organisation for its tremendous work in reviving the league and motivating the youths of Carenage and neighbouring communities to explore their sporting talents.

“To see young people engaged in such worthwhile activity is priceless. We also congratulate BPTT for its wholehearted support of this programme which we can hold up as an example for other communities in TT,” Dr Rowley said.

Minister Cudjoe told the several hundred spectators that sport had the ability to bring communities together and improve the lives of young people. She also commended BPTT for coming to the assistance of FFCG and lauded the CBO for “operating in a very professional manner.”

Mt Pleasant received a cash prize of $15,000 and the league championship trophy; while 13 Posse were presented with $8,000 and a trophy as runners-up. In the knock-out competition, champions 13 Posse walked away with $7,000 and a trophy, while First Engineer Battalion received $5,000 and a trophy as runners-up.

Josimar and Elijah Belgrave walked away with the major haul of individual honours for the 2018 season. Josimar received the Khaleem Hyland Award for the MVP (knock-out), as well as Best Midfielder and Most Goals Scored. Elijah was crowned the MVP for the league competition and Best Striker.

HONOUR ROLL

League Champions: Mt Pleasant FC

League Runners-Up: 13 Posse

Knock-Out Champions: 13 Posse

Knock-Out Runner-Up: First Engineer Battalion (Defence Force)

Most Disciplined Team: Razor Edge FC

MVP League: Elijah Belgrave (13 Posse)

MVP Knock-Out: Josimar Belgrave (13 Posse)

Management Team of the Season: Mt Pleasant

Best Defender: Jamal Spencer (Mt Pleasant)

Best Midfielder: Josimar Belgrave (13 Posse)

Best Striker: Elijah Belgrave (13 Posse)

Most Goals Scored: Josimar Belgrave (13 Posse)

Best Goalkeeper: Anthony Alleyne (Mt Pleasant)

Joevin Jones Most Promising Player: Dada Murphy (Mt Pleasant)