Mental illness is real; take it seriously

THE EDITOR: One of the most psychologically damaging experiences any human can face is to be a victim of mental illness.

Right here in our country this silent disorder has been very much the core of those with young ones (primarily teens/young adults) in their family. This living nightmare, which has been experienced by many families in Trinidad, completely shatters the very foundation on which their daily existence strives.

Mental illness is alive and kicking amongst us, and those who live in denial of this crystal clear fact need to search their inner consciousness to understand what families go through when one of theirs is a victim.

There have been and continues to be many cases of people falling victim to mental illness yet our society tends to judge and mock those who battle this scourge. It was seen clearly when numerous memes and negative gossip spread through social media when one of our very own talented sons, Nishal Sankat, attempted to steal a US aircraft.

Very few of us pondered why this young man of 22 indulged in such an action. Instead we were quick to cast aspersions and poke fun at him. But say what, in TT it’s all fun and games, right?

Isn’t it about time for citizens, whose national anthem purports “Here every creed and race finds an equal place,” to actually have an open mind and be objective towards individuals who suffer mental illnesses in our society?

Mental illness is no simple pie-in-the-sky problem. It is real and it lives amongst every citizen, therefore it should not be taken lightly.

VANISHKA MAHARAJ

ASJA Girls’ College

Charlieville