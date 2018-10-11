Maracas man held for sex attack on daughter, 8, beating son, 12

A 38-year-old Maracas Bay labourer who was accused by his eight-year-old daughter of two counts of rape and the vicious beating of his 12-year-old son was detained by child protection officers at Damian Village, Maracas Bay, on Wednesday night, almost six weeks after he went into hiding.

Police arrested him after his wife tipped them off after a heated domestic-related argument.

The man was taken to the Four Roads Police Station, where charges of several counts of child brutality were expected to be laid against him in the first instance. Investigators are expected to carry out further investigations into the alleged rape of the eight-year-old.

Sources said on August 21, the day of the 6.9 earthquake which rocked this country, the girl was at her home in the west with her 12-year-old brother when the suspect called her into a room and allegedly raped her.

The girl’s brother walked in and allegedly saw his father on top of his eight-year-old sister. The boy raised an alarm and tried to rescue his traumatised sister, but he was allegedly dragged from the house and his head bashed on the trunk of a car. He was badly beaten and suffered severe injuries. The boy was able to alert relatives and was taken to hospital, where he was treated and warded.

His sister reported the two incidents to her mother, who was in hospital.