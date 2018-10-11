Man gets bail on robbery charges

A MAN who allegedly lured and robbed people using fake profiles through online car advertisements has been granted $300,000 bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace.

Kadeem Charles, 19, of La Romaine, appeared before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine Tuesday charged with three counts of armed robbery using personal violence.

The charges alleged that armed with a gun, Charles together with another person robbed three people at Charles Street, La Romaine. On September 25, it is alleged they robbed a man of $12,000 and two cell phones together valued $3,700. Four days later, on the same street, they allegedly robbed two men in separate incidents. One was as robbed of $700, a wallet, driver’s permit, identification card and a bank card and the other, of $1,000.

PC Charles and Surujbally of San Fernando CID laid the charge.

Tuesday the accused was not called upon to plead as the charges were laid indictably.

Attorney Frank Gittens represented him. On Thursday southern division police arrested him in La Romaine during the Operation Strike Back exercise. It is alleged that the victims responded to Facebook advertisements for the sale of a car.

By phone, the Facebook user contacted and gave them directions to visit, view and/or buy the cars in La Romaine.

The magistrate granted the bail with a cash alternative of $30,000 to cover the three charges. As a condition to the bail, Charles must surrender his passport and report to the San Fernando Police Station on Saturdays. The magistrate adjourned the case to November 1.

PC Cleyon Seedan prosecuted.