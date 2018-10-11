Let’s embrace peace culture

THE EDITOR: Let’s face it, TT is in crisis management mode. We wait until a crisis to try and fix the problem. By then it is too late. It nearly happened recently when a bullied child ended up in hospital. Thank God the child did not die. But it looks like that is what the Ministry of Education is waiting for.

We have to change the whole culture of the education system. Make ethics and morality an integral part of the education system.

Other countries have had this problem and their method of dealing with it is to try to introduce a culture of peace in the school and in the home. Internationally it’s called “creating a culture of peace” and this initiative is supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. Is this too much of an ambitious project for us?

In order to change this trend of bullying by children, we have to go the whole way, not halfway. The ministry must take the lead and the whole community must follow. Otherwise, as they say, we are just spinning top in mud, as usual.

ANTHONY WEBSTER via e-mail