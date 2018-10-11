Four in court for KFC robbery

A private in the TT Defence Force, a 23-year-old man and two teenagers appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate yesterday morning to face charges of robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition, after they allegedly robbed a KFC outlet in Maraval on Friday night.

The adult accused, included Casey Edwards – a soldier, and Akim James. They were read the charges and pleaded not guilty to all. They were remanded into custody until October 24, when they are expected to reappear in court. Edwards, 29, was arrested by officers of the Port Spain CID around 11.15 pm on Friday. The robbery took place less that 15 minutes prior to his arrest. Police said the firearm, six rounds of ammunition and $1,000 was found in the silver Nissan Tiida he was driving.

Members of the St Clair, Woodbrook CID confirmed that they are continuing investigations as they believe the men are wanted for a series of other similar robberies in the area.