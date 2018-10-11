Fmr security guard found not-guilty of attempted murder

Garth Richards leaving the Hall of Justice yesterday. Photo by Enrique Assoon.

The former security guard who allegedly shot his wife’s former lover in the face in 2007, by accident, was acquitted attempted murder this afternoon.

Garth Richards was also found not-guilty of shooting with intent, and the alternative count of unlawful wounding.

Richards was accused of attempting to murder Michael Modeste on October 13, 2007, at Beetham Gardens. He was before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas in the Port of Spain Fourth Criminal Court.

After deliberating for just under an hour, a nine-member jury, of five women and four men, returned their verdicts.

Richards was an estate constable with G4S security firm, when it is alleged he went to his Beetham Gardens home and shot Modeste, who is alleged to have been having affair with Richards’ wife, Nicole.

Modeste claimed he was shot after he and Nicole “did a thing” in her bedroom, while she denied this yesterday when she returned to complete her evidence.

She denied coming to court to lie for her husband so that their family can reunite.

They are separated with Garth Richards living in El Socorro and she at Beetham Gardens.

She also denied Modeste broke off their sexual relationship after the shooting.

Richards’ contention at his trial is that the gun “went off” in one motion.

In his testimony, he said, when he saw Modeste in his bedroom, “with a reflex action...with me feeling threatened, and in one motion, it went off.”

He also testified that when Modeste came towards him, his service revolver “came out and it went off.”

He was represented by attorney Lennox Sankersingh while State attorney Joy Balkaran prosecuted.