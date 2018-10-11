Florida Trinis bunker down as Michael hits

TT nationals in Florida were bunkering down as Hurricane Michael made landfall in the state yesterday. The hurricane strengthened rapidly to a category four storm over the Gulf of Mexico after hitting Central America and western Cuba earlier this week. Officials have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in at least 22 counties on the Florida Gulf Coast. Michael came ashore in the Florida Panhandle with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

A tweet from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the eye of Michael was moving inland in Jackson County in the Florida Panhandle. A dangerous storm surge continues along the coast of the Florida Panhandle. The NHC advised people in these areas not to venture outside “into the relative calm of the eye, as hazardous winds were expected to increase very quickly as the eye passes.” While the effects of the storm were being felt predominantly in the Panhandle, the storm was felt in other parts of the state.

One TT national named Ronald who lives in Coral Gables said, “The lady on the news just said it’s stronger than Hugo. Looks dread.”

Another named Alfred Diaz who lives near Jacksonville said,”Thank God for cold brew coffee, and my fish tank filters are working for now. So I can drink that.”

One TT national named Kyle tried to see the lighter side of Michael. “We can have a fete in true Trini style. Does anyone have vital supplies?”

Neil Fung said, “I have lots of Vienna sausages. I have Crix too.”