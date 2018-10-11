Embassy confirms: New US Ambassador mid-October

Joseph Mondello. Image courtesy Newsday.com

Public information officer at the US Embassy AJ Jagelski today said incoming US Ambassador Joseph Mondello will arrive next week.

Newsday spoke to Jagelski, who said Mondello is expected to arrive soon and will assume his duties as ambassador.

Mondello, 80, was confirmed as the ambassador to TT by the US Senate in June and was later reported as departing for TT "soon" in September.

Speaking at the hearing on Washington in June before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mondello said one of the issues he intended to address while here will be the trend of ISIS recruitment, but also said he was interested in meeting and interacting with people.

"I’m in touch with Trinidad every single day, I’m anxious to go. There’s a lot of protocol that has to be handled but I’m looking forward to it, meeting the people, talking to the schoolkids," he said.

Former ambassador John Estrada held the position from 2013-2017.