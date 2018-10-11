‘Cool It’ maul Walcott FC 9-0

G Madrid players, fans and manager after a win earlier this season in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

DEFENDING champions Take That And Cool It mauled Walcott FC, on Sunday, to win their second match of the season to catapult up the standings in Group A of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond 9-a-side Football League.

Cool It scored a goal for every man they had on the field, destroying Walcott FC 9-0 to move into fifth spot in the group and the best goal difference in the league at +7.

Andell Allsop led the demolition for the 2017 winners with a hat-trick, backed up by a double from Leon Durity. Kareem Charles, Quincy Gittens, Nkosi David and Shandon Joseph got their names on the score sheet with one apiece.

Also shaking things up in Group A were G Madrid who thumped Dream Team 3-0. Ex-league MVP Derone Lewis and Deron Dedier put G Madrid on course for victory with first half goals to put their team ahead 2-0. And Derick Ali closed the deal in the second half to secure the three points with his team’s third goal, as Dream Team struggled on the day.

The race to the Big 8 knockout phase is extremely tight with second place to fifth separated by just three points.

In Group B action, Quash Trace defeated Friends and Family 3-2. Quash Trace were in cruise control at 3-0 in the second half, after Tavarous Boswell hit a first half double and Jamal Edwards extended their lead in the second period. But Friends and Family staged a comeback to pull within one with goals from Hayden Diaz and Dave Scott when time ran out.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday - Alexcon FC vs All-Stars (4pm)

Sunday - Team Up Top vs Fishing Pond (2pm); Pinto United vs Manzanilla (4pm)