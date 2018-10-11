A sneak peek at the champions

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is moving into high gear for the 2018 edition of the Champions of Business award ceremony and cocktail reception, which takes place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on November 1.

In its tradition of recognising the many ways in which business contributes to nation building, the TT Chamber will present awards to recipients in four categories: the Business Hall of Fame, Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by EY), Internationally Known…TT Owned (sponsored by First Citizens), and a new Business Technology category (sponsored by bmobile). Today, we are pleased to announce the awardees in two of these categories.

Each year, a maximum of two outstanding businesspeople are inducted to the TT Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame. This year, Sydney Phillips (posthumously) and Derek Chin will join its illustrious ranks.

Sydney Phillips might be called the father of the modern insurance industry in Trinidad and Tobago, having laid the foundation for the Guardian Group to become the largest insurance group in the Caribbean. Under his leadership, the industry was modernised; Phillips' steady hand steered this insurance giant’s regional expansion, and his work has left behind an enduring legacy in the property market.

Derek Chin’s name has become synonymous with the MovieTowne brand. A businessman par excellence, Chin harnessed his strong patriotic spirit, entrepreneurial acumen and marketing skills to lead the Dachin Group of Companies to the success it enjoys today. The group has interests in multiple cineplex locations, commercial developments, restaurant franchises, security services, gaming and digital media companies. Through his businesses, Chin also strives to help to build a better society – his companies support many charitable and corporate social responsibility activities, including hosting an annual Christmas children’s party, sponsoring the Secondary Schools Film Competition, and being an advocate of the work of United Way.

In the category of Internationally Known…TT Owned, we will honour yet another local company that is blazing a trail internationally in manufacturing and export. Ever since Sheik Mohammed Jaleel founded SM Jaleel and Company Limited in 1924, it has remained a 100 per cent locally owned family enterprise. Ninety-four years later, thanks to a culture of innovation and creative leadership, it is a global player in the beverage industry.

These are just three of the awardees that will be recognised at Champions of Business 2018. Wonderful surprises are in store for the other award categories, as the winners will be announced on the night of this prestigious function. In the Entrepreneur of the Year category, winners will be selected from among the finalists, and we will highlight each of their amazing accomplishments. The excitement extends to the first-time Business Technology award category, the winner of which will be also announced live.

The TT Chamber is proud of the role it has played in bringing public recognition to Trinidad and Tobago’s business community and for its role as a national contributor. We will continue to strive to highlight and uplift this sector as we prepare for the big night. To attend the award ceremony on November 1, please contact Shamin Boodoo at 637.6966, extension 1252.