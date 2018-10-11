A love story about pan

Caribbean Steelpan Connextion

FROM Belmont to Paris – A Love Story about the Steelpan will look at the influence of pan on the world’s cultures and of its origins from the hills of Laventille and surrounding communities, such as Belmont.

The music production by Caribbean Steelpan Connextion takes place on October 18 from 6 pm at Alliance Francaise, Alcazar Street in St Clair under the patronage of the Alliance and the French Embassy.

The show will also feature instrumentalists and vocalists but will specifically reflect on the experiences of the musicians of Calypsociation Steel Orchestra whose annual journey to local Panorama festivities began some 18 years ago.

The group, which is based in Paris, became mesmerised by the pan music under the tutelage of top pannists inlcuding the late Clive Bradley and Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, said a media release. Over the years, they have formed almost familial relationships with a wide cross section of local pannists, some of whom are based in Caribbean Steelpan Connextion, the release said.

From Belmont to Paris is a fundraiser to assist with travel expenses for the Connextion’s planned trip to the Calypsociation Steel Orchestra’s 25th anniversary celebrations in December. The band was invited to be part of the event and also hopes to produce a digital CD for retail during the visit.

For more info and tickets: e-mail Caribbean.steelpan@gmail.com