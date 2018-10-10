Udecott selling Red House steel roof

THE Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) is seeking qualified buyers for “the existing temporary and frame works” of the Red House.

An official from Udecott explained that this referred to steel from the dismantling of the temporary roof put over the entire Red House to protect it from the elements while restoration was in progress. The project included removing and replacing all the old slate from the original roof.

The advertisement by Udecott said, “The successful contractor shall be chosen using a competitive selection process. Proponents are advised that all submissions must include all the documents as set forth in the request.” The deadline for submission of documents is between today and tomorrow (yesterday and today).

Last Friday, Udecott chairman Noel Garcia said the restoration of the Red House was on schedule and due to be completed at the end of next month. Parliament was relocated in October 2011 to Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre to allow the restoration of the Red House.

In April 2013, during renovation work, ancient remains of four First Peoples’ bones and pottery artefacts were unearthed at the site. On October 11, 2017, the Prime Minister said the bones would be properly interred and a memorial erected when the Parliament returns to the building.

The estimated budget for restoration is $441 million. Construction work restarted in December 2016 and is continuing.