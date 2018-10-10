Two suspects detained in Prisons Supt murder

HOMICIDE officers probing the murder of prisons superintendent Wayne Jackman have detained two suspects from the Northern and Eastern divisions in connection with the shooting death.

The suspects are being kept at police stations in the Port of Spain Division but they have been allowed to speak with their lawyers. Police investigators said last night that they are hoping to get useful information from the suspects who are both in their 20s before approaching the DPP for instructions in the matter.

Jackson was shot dead last week Tuesday night as he drove into the driveway of his Malabar home. Police recovered about 30 spent shells from the scene of the murder. Police have also identified a high-risk prisoner who they suspect as being the person who ordered the hit from within the prison walls, and that prisoner is being kept under round-the-clock surveillance.