Wednesday 10 October 2018
TT women footballers tackle hosts US today

THE TT women footballers will conclude their campaign at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship today when they meet hosts United States in their final Group A encounter, at the Sahlen’s Stadium, Cary, North Carolina. Kick-off time is 7.30 pm.

The TT team are the only team in Group A to lose both their matches thus far – 3-0 against Panama last Thursday and 4-1 against Mexico on Sunday.

The Shawn Cooper-coached squad, who have endured a rough preparation stage, will now have to deal with injuries to defenders Jenelle Cunningham and Patrice Superville, midfielder/striker and captain Tasha St Louis, strikers Kennya Cordner and Kayla Taylor.

The US have booked a spot in the semi-final round, after winning both their encounters, while Panama and Mexico are next with three points respectively. Panama are in second spot by virtue of a better goal difference (minus two to Mexico’s minus three).

Panama and Mexico will meet in the first game of today’s double-header from 5 pm, and Panama will only need a draw to advance to the last four.

Yesterday, in Group B action, Canada hammered Cuba 12-0 and Jamaica edged Costa Rica 1-0.

