TT women footballers tackle hosts US today

THE TT women footballers will conclude their campaign at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship today when they meet hosts United States in their final Group A encounter, at the Sahlen’s Stadium, Cary, North Carolina. Kick-off time is 7.30 pm.

The TT team are the only team in Group A to lose both their matches thus far – 3-0 against Panama last Thursday and 4-1 against Mexico on Sunday.

The Shawn Cooper-coached squad, who have endured a rough preparation stage, will now have to deal with injuries to defenders Jenelle Cunningham and Patrice Superville, midfielder/striker and captain Tasha St Louis, strikers Kennya Cordner and Kayla Taylor.

The US have booked a spot in the semi-final round, after winning both their encounters, while Panama and Mexico are next with three points respectively. Panama are in second spot by virtue of a better goal difference (minus two to Mexico’s minus three).

Panama and Mexico will meet in the first game of today’s double-header from 5 pm, and Panama will only need a draw to advance to the last four.

Yesterday, in Group B action, Canada hammered Cuba 12-0 and Jamaica edged Costa Rica 1-0.