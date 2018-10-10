Super50 not a push for West Indies recall TT Red Force fast bowler Rampaul says –

TT Red Force fast bowler Ravi Rampaul

COLIN BENJAMIN

TT Red Force fast bowler Ravi Rampaul has confirmed that he is not playing the Caribbean Super50 to push for West Indies recall, but rather to simply take advantage of this unique opportunity to play in national colours with his countrymen for likely the last time.

Rampaul who took 2/41 during the Red Force two-wicket win against Canada ,on Sunday, was playing his first game for the national team since 2017 Super50 semi-final versus Jamaica in Antigua.

He has been ineligible for West Indies selection ever since 2016 when he signed with Surrey County Cricket Club. In October 2017, he signed a new Kolpak three-year contract with Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

In July, when Cricket West Indies CEO and director of cricket, Johnny Grave and Jimmy Adams announced they had come to an agreement with the Bravo brothers, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine to play in Super50 in order to push for a place in the Windies 2019 World Cup squad, Rampaul was not in the conversation.

However, when the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) announced that Rampaul was part of a Super50 squad, speculation began to circulate that he was doing so with a potential West Indies pick in mind.

“No (playing for West Indies) it was nothing like that. With the three-year contract I signed with Derbyshire I’m not allowed to play for West Indies”, said Rampaul

“I’m currently under my Kolpak status playing for Trinidad as an overseas player. When the board (TTCB) messaged me and asked if I was available to play and when I saw all other guys in the Bravos, Pollard, Narine, Emrit, Simmons was playing, I took opportunity to play.

“Since I don’t know when I’d get the chance to play with them again. This would probably be the last time playing for Trinidad also. Of course, I’ve grown up playing majority of cricket with them who have become great players in their own right – so its something I wanted to be a part of and cherish”, said the 33-year-old, who played 18 Tests, 92 one-day internationals and 23 Twenty20s for the West Indies between 2004-2015.

Rampual, Fidel Edwards and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, are the three West Indian Kolpaks playing in county cricket.

He reflected on his time with Surrey and Derbyshire and spoke about what he might do in these latter stages in his post playing career.

“My first two years with Surrey were good, even though I didn’t play as much as I wanted to considering the great competition there in one of the strongest county clubs.

He continued: “Joining Derbyshire, I’ve played much more and I’m enjoying my cricket. The 2018 season was a good one for the club, we (Derbyshire) are a young side and had some great victories this year and I hope to continue to do my part in helping the club with my experience in (the) next two years of my contract.”

“Afterwards, God willing, I either extend my contract and would like to play T20 cricket for as long as I am fit and capable. Otherwise I’ve already done some of my coaching certificates in England and I have interest in doing some bowling coaching.”