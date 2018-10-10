Sunshine Snacks aids youth sports teams

Michelle Agostini Sunshine Snacks Brand Manager,left, presents a cheque for 50 uniforms to the Silver Bullet Athletic Club head coach Kenrick Williams,2nd left, while club members Jemell Boatswain, Camille Lewis , Reuel Lewis , Christimarie Maharaj and assistant coach Chris Maharaj look on at the ABIL Head Office, San Juan. Photo by Sureash Cholai

SUNSHINE SNACKS, a member of the Associated Brands Industries Limited (ABIL), is assisting a pair of youth sporting teams – the Silver Bullets Track and Field club and the Fatima College triathlon team.

Michelle Agostini, brand manager of Sunshine Snacks, said the groups will now be known as Silver Bullets Ole Extreme Team and the Fatima Ole Extreme Multi Sport Team respectively.

At a media conference at the ABIL head office, San Juan yesterday, the Silver Bullets club were presented with 50 uniforms and the Fatima triathlon squad also collected 50 uniforms, valued at approximately $20,000.

Agostini explained, “We see young people as being our future, in every aspect, being the next generation that would come into Sunshine Snacks to be a next brand manager, a next engineer, a next plant operator.

“While we are sponsoring sporting events and teams, it’s because we want to see them achieve their goals,” she added.

“We find that not enough is being given to these young people for them to fulfil their dreams.”

Asked how the partnerships were developed, Agostini replied, “For the past year, we were looking at the secondary schools track and field events (and) different sporting events that were going on.

“We were looking at the teams that had the most passion.”

She continued, “It doesn’t mean that they’re making the podium the most time but, they’re giving 100 per cent and improving every time they enter an event.”

Silver Bullets’ coach Kenrick Williams commented, “It’s really an honour being able to see my young athletes getting a sponsor.

“I’m very proud.”

About the two-year-long deal, Williams said, “I’m really looking forward to the 2024 Olympics.

“I think our athletes, at their tender age, will excel in the way that they’re supposed to.”

Jonah Camps, coach of the Fatima triathlon team, noted, “(Sunshine Snacks) made it easier to get sponsorship.

“Normally sponsorship is something that you have to go and pursue but (they) came out and looked for us. (They) were impressed we promise to give our best.”

About the length of the partnership, Camps said, “As long as they’re willing, and we’re willing.

“I should see this going pretty far.”