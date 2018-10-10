Soldiers hoping for better meals with increased budget

SOLDIERS who have been complaining about the poor quality of meals served to them are hoping that with the increased budget allocation for 2019, from $50,918,000 to $75,911,300, they will be afforded better meals.

The angry soldiers have been complaining about being fed substandard meals.

When they enquired, they were told that the slow release of funds was responsible for the inability of the Defence Force to serve proper meals.

Senior Defence Force officers confirmed to Newsday that they had to cut down on expenditure on food, but assured that things will get better in the coming weeks, and once the funds are made available there will be an improvement in the meals.

However, soldiers said yesterday they are still being fed substandard meals and being deprived of food items which are supposed to be served to them for breakfast and lunch.

They said they continue to be fed pancakes, and channa, as well as dhal and rice for lunch.

One soldier said yesterday, “My fellow officers and I are waiting and watching and we are hoping that when funds are released the people responsible for rations do a better job with purchases.

“We are not asking for steak, lamb and lobsters, all we want are healthy, well-balanced meals which will be pleasing to our tastebuds. We are fed up of being served poor-quality food and we demand better food.”

Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard is out of the country and could not be reached for comment.

However, a senior officer said yesterday there had been an improvement in the quality of food being served and that with the increased allocation for the Regiment, careful consideration will be given to rations bought to feed officers.