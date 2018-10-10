Sinanan: US$27m lawsuit caused by PP

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

TRANSPORT Minister Rohan Sinanan says this country is facing a US $27 million law suit due to a helicopter leased by the previous administration which never arrived. He was contributing to debate on the 2018/2019 national budget in the Parliament building yesterday.

He said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says this Government liked to buy boats but "we know where our boats are."

"This Government like boat; the previous government love helicopters." He spoke about a letter received by National Helicopter Services Ltd (NHSL) from Vertical Aviation LLC, formerly Milestone Aviation, for breach of contract. The service helicopter company was incorporated in the US state of Texas in 2007.

Sinanan said a contract was signed in May 2015 by NHSL General Manager Joshey Mahabir for a helicopter leased in 2015 which the last government rented for approximately US $120,000 per month.

"We paid so far $2,489,000. The helicopter never came to Trinidad. Up to now. Never came to Trinidad. Why? It could not be certified in Trinidad. And right now we are being sued by this company for US $27 million."

He said NHSL was now legally exposed by this deal done under the previous government and it now falls on him as Works Minister and the Government to explore a way to neutralise this grave financial exposure. "We like boat but we know where our boat is. Could you help us find this helicopter?" Three calls by Newsday yesterday to the cellphone of Persad-Bissessar went unanswered.

Sinanan also spoke on the seabridge and said it has caused a lot of agony for Trinidad and Tobago.

"Finally admit it," said Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh.

He said he did not want to get into whose fault the situation at the seabridge was but he accepted it was his responsibility "to make sure this problem would be fixed once and for all so that it would never happen again."

He said the problems identified were: lack of vision and planning; lack of proper maintenance of the vessels; insignificant training for locals to handle maintenance issues; and lack of accountability and responsibility for the operations of the seabridge. Sinanan recalled he told the country it would not be a "quick fix" but the problem would be solved.

He said his solutions were: get back competent technical team to manage and maintain the fleet of vessels; replace old vessels with new fast ferries with replacement structure in place so the country will never be saddled by old and obsolete vessels;

He said the TT Spirit was replaced by the Galleons Passage and two brand new customised ferries had already been ordered to be delivered in 2010 and a tender closing shortly for the lease of an additional fast ferry to add to existing fleet. He explained once the two ferries arrive in 2020 the lease for this third ferry will be terminated and the Galleons Passage will be relocated to operate from Toco to Tobago and then TT Express will then be sold.

He said a custom-built cargo vessel will be going out shortly for tender.

Sinanan said he has been pushing firmly for the removal of the responsibility of the seabridge from the Port Authority and for a new company to be set up.

He pointed out the Galleons Passage has begun commercial sailings and available seats to and from Tobago has gone back up to 1,500.

"The seabridge is back to normal and will be getting better as we make this turn around."