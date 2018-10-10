Rowley to sue over corruption claim

PM Dr Keith Rowley Photo: Sureash Cholai

SEAN DOUGLAS

THE Prime Minister has flatly denied Opposition claims he has a dubious Miami bank account and has asked the police and theFinancial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to fully investigate the allegations. He has also instructed the Attorney General (AG) to seek information from authorities in Miami under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

Dr Rowley held a news briefing at Parliament today, accompanied by several top ministers including AG Faris Al-Rawi, plus the PM’s attorney Michael Quamina.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, in the House of Representatives budget debate on Tuesday night, claimed to have a bank document and an e-mail showing Rowley held a joint accont with one Vidya Deokiesingh, the same name as a former Petrotrin employee fired over the AV Drilling "fake oil" scandal.

Quamina said while Moonilal’s remarks on Tuesday night were protected by parliamentary privilege, the MP’s subsequent posts on Facebook could expose him to liability for libel in line with a famous case involving a New Zealand MP. Quamina also vowed legal action against people he dubbed “paid bloggers” who repeat the allegations online.

Saying he had been disallowed by the Speaker from joining Tuesday night’s debate to respond to Moonilal’s allegations, Rowley promised to make a statement in the House today.

Rowley described the allegations as “a monstrous lie” and “a fabrication” by someone allegedly intent on trying to destroy his character.

“I have transacted no business in Florida with any person,” Rowley said. “I have no banking relationship with anyone in Florida.”

Saying he was running a government of morality in public affairs, he said corruption is a heinous crime that violated the oath of office he has taken.

He said he is asking Commissioner Gary Griffith to direct the relevant arm of the police to fully investigate the allegations as a matter of urgency, as well as the FIU. While the FIU investigates in secrecy, Rowley said he wants his business to be made public, insisting, “The outcome ought to be made known to the public.”

Rowley and Quamina cast doubt on the validity of two documents purportedly offered by Moonilal. Quamina alleged that Moonilal had cited bank account numbers as if read from a bank document, when actually they were alleged merely cited in an e-mail that Moonilal had referred to.

“We’ll be pursuing all avenues to show how false this contribution was,” Quamina said.

At midday yesterday, CoP Gary Griffith told Newsday, "I have not received any correspondence on this matter from the Prime Minister."