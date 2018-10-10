Pres Sando, Naps battle for top spot

PRESENTATION San Fernando and Naparima will be battling for the top spot in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) today.

Round Eight matches will be contested, with Pres Sando and Naps in a neck-and-neck battle for pole position. Both teams have 19 points from seven games – each winning six and drawing the other.

Presentation will be hosting Bishop’s High at Union Hall, Marabella, in a match-up between top and bottom of the 15-team standings.

Naparima will be making the trip to Trincity to oppose seventh-placed Trinity East.

San Juan, like Pres Sando and Naparima, are yet to lose a game this season. They will be looking to keep that trend going when they entertain East Mucurapo at Bourg Mulatresse.

Fourth-placed St Anthony’s will entertain St Benedict’s at Westmoorings, the struggling Fatima will host St Augustine at Mucurapo and Trinity Moka will visit Carapichaima East.

And, in the longest-serving rivalry in SSFL history, St Mary’s and QRC will square off at the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Presentation*7*6*1*0*17*4*19

Naparima*7*6*1*0*15*3*19

San Juan*6*5*1*0*13*5*16

St Anthony's*6*3*1*2*11*9*10

St Augustine*7*3*1*3*14*13*10

Trinity Moka*6*3*1*2*9*12*10

Trinity East*6*2*3*1*6*4*9

Carapichaima*6*3*0*3*13*14*9

QRC*6*2*2*2*9*7*8

St Benedict's*6*2*2*2*8*7*8

Valencia*7*2*0*5*10*16*6

East Mucurapo*6*1*2*3*8*11*5

St Mary's*6*1*1*4*6*12*4

Fatima*7*0*1*6*6*14*1

Bishop's High*7*0*1*6*9*22*1