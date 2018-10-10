Police Association President dismisses 40 ex-soldiers rumours

Insp Michael Seales

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Michael Seales is dismissing reports on social media that Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has hired 40 ex-soldiers as Special Reserve Officers who are to be placed in key positions within the police service.

Seales is maintaining, information being shared on social media is false, mischievous, misleading and had gone viral with the intention to create dysfunction in the Police Service.

He said he made a check and found two ex-soldiers have been added to the security detail of the commissioner because of their training and expertise, and the commissioner has the authority to recruit these ex-officers.

Griffith has already denied the reports on social media but insisted that he has the authority to recruit any member of the public with the necessary training and expertise to assist the TT Police Service in the rebranding exercise.