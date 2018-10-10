PM: Moonilal email false Emailgate Pt II

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley this morning called on Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to investigate allegations made in Parliament on Tuesday, by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, and lay the findings of these investigations in the public domain.

During his contribution to the budget debate, Moonilal claimed to have documents including an email as he sought to link Rowley to corruption via banking transactions done in Florida and involving the A&V Drilling company. Moonilal made these claims under the cover of parliamentary privilege.

However, at a press conference this morning, Rowley called Moonilal's claims a "monstrous lie."

Rowley's attorney Michael Quamina, who was also at the press conference, said his client will be seeking further action against Moonilal since the Opposition MP, by way of social media posts, publicly aired the allegations made initially under the protection of parliamentary privilege.

Quamina added that research showed Moonilal's documents namely the email which he read in Parliament, were false and an email address in the email purporting to be Rowley's email, was also false.

This in essence, is a case of history repeating itself as Emailgate Part II. Rowley, as then Opposition Leader, made allegations in Parliament against members of the then People's Partnership linking them to wrongdoing. Former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar denied these allegations, claimed Rowley's emails were false and ordered a police investigation into Rowley's claims.

Rowley, who is now prime minister, is now defending himself against email allegations and like his predecessor, is calling on the authorities including the Police Commissioner to investigate Moonilal's claims.