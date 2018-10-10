NDDC presents A Series of Unfunded Events

Bago by Delton Frank.

THE Noble Douglas Dance Company (NDDC) is promising to take patrons on a journey of discovery and choice with A Series of Unfunded Events, a production that premieres on October 13 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s and continues on October 14.

In spite of recent health challenges, artistic director Noble Douglas has stayed true to her commitment of maintaining a small and professional company of strong, disciplined and focused dancers, said a media release. NDDC is one of the oldest modern dance companies in TT, with a rich 30-year history of teaching and performance.

The production contains seven pieces by choreographers Jeffrey Carter, Kevin Jack, Sharid Mason, Dave Williams, Delton Frank and Douglas herself.

The big highlight will be a return of Bago by Frank, which premiered last year. The organisers say, “It is a stunningly vibrant piece centred on the traditional Tobago wedding. Live music, song and dance combine to continue delighting audiences.” Opening the show will be a revival of Douglas’ classic Hysterics. It is inspired by a nuclear disaster and fallout, with costuming designed by Pennie Mendes, and has been a crowd favourite since its premiere in 1986. Jack will premiere What If…, a dramatic display bringing the hidden struggles of sexuality to the forefront. Performers are Jack, T’Shaun Billouin and newcomer to the company Zari Kerr. The story is about a love triangle with each of the threesome struggling to figure out how they are connected. It was inspired by the recent court case in TT where sexuality and the laws clashed.

The title piece, A Series of Unfunded Events, by choreographer Williams, a former student of Douglas, returns with the inclusion of an old duet by Louanna Martin and Williams and is a fitting addition to the duet by Nathalia Molina and Kwasi Romero. Also included in this year’s production are Time Forgets, also by Jack, It Matters by Jeffrey Carter and It Doesn’t Have To Be by Sharid Mason.