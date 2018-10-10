‘My son did not fake kidnapping’ Relieved father insists

Former kidnap victim Darrell Cuffy.

FARRELL CUFFY, father of Darrell Cuffy, yesterday insisted his son did not fake his kidnapping. Cuffy said rampant claims that the kidnapping which saw Darrell unaccounted for five months, are not helping him recover from the life-altering ordeal.

“I happy I get back my son. I don’t care what they have to say.

“They not making my son better, all who putting up that don’t even have God in them because they should have been putting up inspiring things to build somebody,” Cuffy said as he referred to social media claims.

The father of four said when his first born son was released, his hair was matted and his face two-toned from being blindfolded. He also lost significant weight.

Cuffy insisted his son would not fake a kidnapping to squeeze cash out of him as he and his family did not live in such a way.

“I never believed he died. My wife said she knew my son was still alive because if he had died she would have felt it because she and her children are very close.

“She always said if something happened to him she would know. So I had no doubt. I believe in God I go to church so I put my trust in him,” Cuffy said, adding that his son agreed to go to church to give thanks.

Cuffy believes his son’s kidnappers released him son out of fear of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. Cuffy said that two weeks after he and his wife visited Griffith, his son was released.

Last Friday, Darrell was released near the Caroni Bird Sanctuary by his kidnappers who removed a dark cloth, which they kept over his head for five months and told him to run. On April 25, Darrell was snatched as he drove his father’s car in Fairways, Maraval.

Footage from surveillance cameras showed he was taken by two men in a dark SUV with blue flashing lights.

Cuffy said his son is yet to be interviewed by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) who telephoned him on Monday and promised to do so by tomorrow. Cuffy recalled that after his son was released he ordered a meal of fried wontons for him.

Cuffy added that one day his son will reveal all of what happened to him but only after he meets with the AKU in the presence of Commissioner Griffith.