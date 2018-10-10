Mitchell: Galleons Passage to boost domestic tourism

SNOOZE MODE: Passengers, including some who were fast asleep, in the Galleons Passage during its maiden commercial sailing Monday from the Port of Port of Spain to the Scarborough Port. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell declared the first commercial sailing of the Galleons Passage Monday on the inter-island ferry service has given domestic tourism “a big boost”. In a statement, Mitchell said the ministry expects a resurgence in inter-island tourism to result from a service that is affordable, convenient, comfortable and reliable.

He said, “The attractions of each island are once again more accessible to residents of the other.

“Those of us in Trinidad can better enjoy Tobago’s world-class leisure offerings and those in Tobago can more easily visit Trinidad for business or other reasons.”

The ministry said passengers on the maiden commercial voyage of the Galleons Passage expressed their gratitude for the introduction of the new vessel and said the four-hour sailing from Port of Spain to Scarborough was smooth and the service was professional.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, officials from the National Infrastructure Development Company and media personnel were on the Galleons Passage for its first sailing.

The ferry can accommodate 700 passengers and 100 cars per trip. It will sail on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing at 6 am from Port of Spain and 4 pm. from Scarborough.

The return fare is $100 per adult and $75 per cargo trip.